Higher education minister appeals for calm as Fort Hare protests turn violent

Higher education minister Buti Manamela has appealed to protesting students at the University of Fort Hare to refrain from violence and welcomed Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's efforts to quell tensions.
Several university buildings have been torched, allegedly by protesting students.
Manamela expressed deep concern on Wednesday night about the escalating unrest at the university.
“As such, this evening, I have had a discussion with student representatives and implored them to de-escalate the situation at the university and ensure that all protest action is peaceful and provide leadership that protects both lives and university property,” he said.
“I have also conveyed a message to the university council through the chair and requested a detailed de-escalation plan, including taking the necessary measures to protect lives and campus infrastructure.”
A ministerial and departmental team, led by Professor Ahmed Bawa, is already on the ground engaging with management, student leaders, unions and the institutional forums to help stabilise the situation and facilitate dialogue.
“We remain concerned about the destruction of property and acts of violence and condemn in the strongest terms actions that rob future generations of learning opportunities and divert scarce resources from improving the quality of education in our country,” Manamela said.
“I welcome the initiative of the Eastern Cape premier, honourable Oscar Mabuyane, to deploy a group of respected community and church leaders to complement these efforts and help calm tensions.”
Manamela has been in contact with community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha to ensure that “law enforcement acts proportionately and that criminal elements do not exploit the situation”.
“I implore all students and stakeholders to refrain from violence, intimidation and damage to property,” he said.
“Let us protect the University of Fort Hare’s proud legacy through dialogue, discipline and collective responsibility.”
Daily Dispatch
Higher education minister appeals for calm as Fort Hare protests turn violent
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Higher education minister Buti Manamela has appealed to protesting students at the University of Fort Hare to refrain from violence and welcomed Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's efforts to quell tensions.
Several university buildings have been torched, allegedly by protesting students.
Manamela expressed deep concern on Wednesday night about the escalating unrest at the university.
“As such, this evening, I have had a discussion with student representatives and implored them to de-escalate the situation at the university and ensure that all protest action is peaceful and provide leadership that protects both lives and university property,” he said.
“I have also conveyed a message to the university council through the chair and requested a detailed de-escalation plan, including taking the necessary measures to protect lives and campus infrastructure.”
A ministerial and departmental team, led by Professor Ahmed Bawa, is already on the ground engaging with management, student leaders, unions and the institutional forums to help stabilise the situation and facilitate dialogue.
“We remain concerned about the destruction of property and acts of violence and condemn in the strongest terms actions that rob future generations of learning opportunities and divert scarce resources from improving the quality of education in our country,” Manamela said.
“I welcome the initiative of the Eastern Cape premier, honourable Oscar Mabuyane, to deploy a group of respected community and church leaders to complement these efforts and help calm tensions.”
Manamela has been in contact with community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha to ensure that “law enforcement acts proportionately and that criminal elements do not exploit the situation”.
“I implore all students and stakeholders to refrain from violence, intimidation and damage to property,” he said.
“Let us protect the University of Fort Hare’s proud legacy through dialogue, discipline and collective responsibility.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos