I’m sorry, tearful WSU vice-chancellor tells shot students’ families
‘Unfortunate’ events at university could have been avoided, Prof Rushiella Songca tells commission of inquiry
A tearful Walter Sisulu University vice-chancellor Prof Rushiella Songca on Wednesday used her appearance at the commission of inquiry into the shooting of a number of students at her university to offer her “sincere apology” to the families of the affected students...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.