sorry, can't open caps to edit
Passing down African folklore in the digital age
As the glow of the screen replaces firelight, storytellers are reimagining traditional tales for a connected world
Folklore, passed on by grandmothers to grandchildren for centuries, often while they are sitting around a fireplace, has long been part of African tradition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.