News

sorry, can't open caps to edit

Passing down African folklore in the digital age

As the glow of the screen replaces firelight, storytellers are reimagining traditional tales for a connected world

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 09 October 2025

Folklore, passed on by grandmothers to grandchildren for centuries, often while they are sitting around a fireplace, has long been part of African tradition...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025