Police arrive at suspended top cop Shadrack Sibiya’s home

By TimesLIVE - 09 October 2025
Armed police officers are at the Centurion home of Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, the suspended deputy national police commissioner.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Armed police officers, including from the national intervention unit, are at the Centurion home of suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe did not provide any details, saying only: “There are investigations that are ongoing as publicised and mentioned at the ad hoc committee [in parliament] and the Madlanga commission.

“As SAPS, we are not aware of any person who has been arrested so far — and that includes Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.”

This is a developing story

