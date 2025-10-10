25-year-old man hacks mother to death in brutal shovel attack caught on video

A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a Mahikeng man brutally attacking his mother with a shovel in full view of stunned community members.
The man, identified as 25-year-old Morgan Nchwe, can be seen in the disturbing footage dragging his mother Ntebogang Nchi, 48, across the yard before repeatedly hacking her with the shovel. He was later shot dead.
Onlookers captured the horrific act from behind a fence with some screaming in disbelief.
According to North West police, the gruesome incident occurred at about 11am on Saturday in Mosiane View village in Mahikeng.
“The son can be seen in the video using a shovel to hack his 48-year-old mother to death. It is alleged that the aggressive and uncontrollable son later succumbed to his injuries after being hit by one of the shots fired by a neighbour to calm him down,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Sam Tselanyane said.
A 25-year-old man was allegedly shot by a neighbour after he hacked his 48-year-old mother to death. (Supplied)
Though the motive behind the killing is not known, social media users have speculated that drugs may have been involved.
Acting North West police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng described the attack as “sadistic” and “symptomatic of a deeper societal problem”.
“The sadistic, gruesome and senseless death of a mother at the hands of her son is symptomatic of the scourge of satanic ritual practices or drug addiction to which most young people are exposed and which unfortunately are often ignored by parents and a nonchalant, apathetic society,” said Asaneng.
He added that the police’s occult-related crimes unit would conduct a full investigation to determine any underlying causes.
“There is no way that it can be said that there were no warning signs with the life of the suspect, given the gratuitous demonic killing of his own mother.
“Even though he himself died after being shot, the SAPS occult-related crimes unit will fully investigate this case to determine the cause and effect of this heinous tragedy,” he said.
Both Nchwe and Nchi will be laid to rest at Makgobistad Crossing on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Journalist
Image: 123RF/mehaniq
TimesLIVE
