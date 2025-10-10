Katiso “KT” Molefe, 61, accused of the murder of Pretoria club owner Oupa John Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody, was granted R400,000 bail by the Johannesburg high court on Friday.
Alleged DJ Sumbody murder mastermind KT Molefe granted R400,000 bail after appeal
Image: Gallo Images/News24/Rosetta Msimango
Katiso “KT” Molefe, 61, accused of the murder of Pretoria club owner Oupa John Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody, was granted R400,000 bail by the Johannesburg high court on Friday.
Molefe is accused of masterminding the murder of DJ Sumbody, who was shot dead with his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, in Woodmead, Johannesburg, in November 2022.
Molefe was also charged with the murder of DJ Vintos, real name Hector Buthelezi, in March 2022 outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto.
The dismissal by the Alexandra magistrate’s court of Molefe’s bail application was set aside by the high court.
“The appellant is granted bail in the amount of R400,000.
“This amount is in addition to the bail granted by the high court of South Africa, Gauteng division (Pretoria) in the sum of R100,000,” the court ruled.
Molefe was ordered to report to a police station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6am and 6pm.
He is restricted to the borders of Gauteng and only permitted to travel to Welkom in the Free State for business purposes after informing the investigating officer in writing.
The court ordered that Molefe’s passport must remain in the possession of the investigating officer and he is not permitted to apply for travel documents until the finalisation of the trial.
He was also ordered not to interfere or communicate with any state witnesses referred to in the indictment, either directly, indirectly or through third parties.
