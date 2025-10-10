Bheki Cele casts doubt on suicide theory as mourners celebrate Nathi Mthethwa’s life

Controversial former police minister Bheki Cele has publicly questioned the official account of the death of South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa.

He said conflicting reports from French authorities and delays in clearing South African detectives to travel to Paris have deepened his suspicions.

“Why are our top detectives prevented from travelling to France? This also raises suspicion.

“First it was said his cellphone was found at a park, later it changed. I don’t believe Mthethwa took his own life. This is my personal view, not the ANC’s. I am sure the ANC will still express its own view on the matter,” Cele said.