Call for cops to release identikit of suspect who raped mother and two teen daughters in Roodepoort

A month after an attack in which a woman and her two teenage daughters were raped at gunpoint in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, west of Joburg, the suspect remains on the loose.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) founding director Miranda Jordan, who is assisting the family, has called for police to prioritise the case.
“Police have yet to release an identikit of the suspect or warn the community. This man is dangerous. He told his victims he had killed before and yet there’s been no visible progress in the investigation,” she said.
Police have confirmed a case was opened but have not yet responded to Jordan’s remarks or other questions about the matter. An officer told TimesLIVE they needed feedback from the provincial office before an identikit could be issued. The officer does not have authority to speak to the media and so is not being named here.
Cora Bailey, founder of Community-Led Animal Welfare (CLAW), who took the victims to a police station to open a case, said the family was going to a community gardening project on September 14 when they were attacked.
It’s unthinkable that a rapist can move freely among residents while authorities sit on a crucial identikit
— Cora Bailey, who took victims to police station to open case“A man confronted the teenage victims, aged 15 and 18, and their mother near Main Reef Road, brandishing a gun,” she said.
According to Bailey, he forced them into a nearby field, threatened to shoot them and raped all three while their younger brother watched helplessly.
“There’s been no public alert and no call for information. We have someone walking free who raped three people in one morning,” said Bailey.
Jordan said according to the identikit, “the attacker is tall, dark-skinned, with distinct facial markings possibly from a skin condition, and a tattoo on his hand.
“He speaks in a rough voice.
“It’s unthinkable that a rapist can move freely among residents while authorities sit on a crucial identikit.”
TimesLIVE
Call for cops to release identikit of suspect who raped mother and two teen daughters in Roodepoort
Image: Eugene Coetzee
