Khumalo will not continue testimony at the Madlanga commission on Monday

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo will not appear before the Madlanga commission of inquiry when it resumes on Monday.
Khumalo was set to make his third appearance to continue his testimony at the commission investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on October 1. However, he fell ill and could not conclude his testimony that week.
The commission then took a break from October 6 to 10 due to the unavailability of commissioner Sesi Baloyi, who was attending to her duties as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
Hearings are set to resume on Monday without Khumalo’s testimony.
“In view of the nature of the evidence to be presented when the hearings resume, the evidence leaders will apply for the hearings to be conducted in camera, in a closed session at which the media and members of the public will not be allowed,” commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said.
“If the commission grants the application, the hearings will then proceed in camera until further notice.”
During his testimony, Khumalo revealed WhatsApp messages between Brown Mogotsi and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to prove the criminal justice system had been infiltrated by organised crime and cartels. He promised to provide more evidence.
