Putting our country’s politics aside, local manufacturing still offers the best opportunity to diversify the South African economy, grow jobs and reduce our dependency on international markets.
While artificial intelligence and automation in manufacturing remain a reality affecting the labour force today, it also offers a growth platform for youth job creation, in particular if unemployed youth are skilled up with the correct set of job-ready qualifications needed for a competitive, technology-driven manufacturing sector.
The technology race is speeding ahead across the world, and instead of being left behind, caught up in a deindustrialisation loop, we need to find niche manufacturing sectors and aggressively pursue these for a resurgence in manufacturing capacity and growth in SA.
However, there is also still scale for a demand for lower-skilled workers, offering higher wages and better benefits compared to sectors where similar work is done in the informal or agricultural sector.
Government should play its part in lowering tariffs in the manufacturing sectors, and I will continue to advocate for a more congenial regulatory environment for business to invest in the Eastern Cape and SA.
This requires decisive action from our local, provincial and national government partners.
Let’s turn back to our politicians for a minute, then.
The department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) advocated for local industries to increase their manufacturing capacity and volumes.
Manufacturing remains key to economic growth, whichever way you look at it
Manufacturing can transform the South African economy and special economic zones (SEZ) have an important role to play in this regard.
This may seem like an empty or overused statement, especially when combined with a healthy dose of South African scepticism, but let’s reason factually about this.
Yes, this week we heard President Cyril Ramaphosa unveil his 10-point plan aimed at stimulating economic growth and job creation during the ANC’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Ekurhuleni.
And yes, South Africans are struggling in the current economic climate and may perceive these plans as empty words and promises in the run-up to the local government elections next year.
But in reality, such plans are necessary to improve the economic climate of the country.
Let’s turn back to our politicians for a minute, then.
The department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) advocated for local industries to increase their manufacturing capacity and volumes.
The DTIC understands that economic growth is grounded in manufacturing-led growth, which will result in real, sustainable and decent paying jobs.
Its vision for achieving this, among others, is to streamline export processes, lower trade barriers and offer financial and technical assistance to exporters. This needs to happen as of yesterday.
Ramaphosa, similarly, alluded to the importance of manufacturing with his recently outlined 10-point priority interventions to reignite growth in the economy.
The first point is to use electricity tariffs to drive economic activity, with preferential electricity tariffs for ferrochrome, manganese and steel.
Additionally, he announced the rebuilding of the chrome and manganese industries.
He also announced public employment programmes in support of reskilling industrial sectors and expanding artisan and apprenticeship pipelines.
Encouragingly, the eighth intervention is to enable the growth of provincial economies outside of the main economic centres such as “the revitalisation of industrial parks with localisation targets, aligning these with special economic zones and corridor planning”.
“The focus will be on labour-absorptive sectors such as agro-processing, light manufacturing, cannabis and textiles.”
When these plans and discourses are distilled from the politics of the day, they point in the same direction: We need to manufacture locally, by all means possible, if we want to move the needle of the country’s economic growth in a positive trajectory.
Dr Luvuyo Bono is the current board chair of the Coega Development Corporation and writes in his personal capacity.
