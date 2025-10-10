Police recover livestock worth R1m in Qumbu and Tsolo

Police have made a breakthrough, recovering 207 livestock worth more than R1m stolen in Qumbu and Tsolo this week.
This is one of the biggest recoveries that have been made by the OR Tambo district stock theft prevention task team this year.
On Wednesday, the team recovered 109 mixed sheep in Tsolo, valued at R189,000 and 98 mixed cattle in Qumbu, valued at R890,000.
Police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said the task team was operating in stock theft hotspot areas, mostly Bhityi, Tsolo, Qumbu, Mthatha, and Libode.
“The task team recovered 109 sheep in Tsolo and 98 cattle in Qumbu, all stolen or suspected stolen stock theft on Wednesday. Thieves abandoned the stock in police sight.
At about 1am on Wednesday, the task team was patrolling the Mthatha area when, through radio control (10111), they were informed about sheep being stolen in Mhlakulo locality in Tsolo and quickly rushed to intervene, after thieves broke the kraal, stealing 109 mixed sheep to an estimated value of R189,000,” Matyolo said.
“The team, accompanied by the owner, quickly recovered all 109 stolen sheep.”
While in Mahlungulu village in Qumbu, the task team received information about 98 mixed cattle to an estimated value of R890,000 monitored by suspects in the grazing fields, all suspected to be stolen. On arrival, there were no suspects in sight.
“All 98 mixed cattle were taken to the Qumbu municipality stock pound,” Matyolo said
Some cattle had different branding, while some did not have any.
The police urge anyone with stolen/missing stock to visit the Tsolo and Qumbu municipality stock pounds, where suspected stolen stock are kept.
OR Tambo acting police district commissioner, Brig Vukile Ntuli, applauded the team for its efforts in preventing stock theft and warned culprits that their days were numbered as police were right on their heels.
Daily Dispatch
