R500m bill after Fort Hare arson mayhem
As shocked students prepare to return home, university counts cost of violent three-day protest in which three buildings were torched
The violent three-day protest action by University of Fort Hare students may cost the institution half a billion rand as a result of fire damage and vandalism...
