WATCH | Sibiya says seizure of his gadgets meant to frustrate him

Suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya says the confiscation of his three cellphones and a laptop by police would disrupt his preparation for his appearance before the ad hoc committee investigating police corruption and the Madlanga commission.

Sibiya is expected to appear before the ad hoc committee in Cape Town on Monday.

Speaking outside his home on Thursday afternoon after police concluded a search and seizure operation, Sibiya confirmed that police took four of his gadgets. "They came to conduct a search and seizure, [they confiscated] laptop and three cellphones," he said, adding that the whole exercise is meant to frustrate him.

"All I want to say is, my gadgets have been taken as I prepare to participate (in the ad hoc committee and Madlanga commission) like all others who participated. Now I am under pressure, I am under siege. I'm called a criminal in front of South Africans, I am waiting to have my day at the commission and the ad hoc [committee]."

He said the search and seizure warrant alluded to money laundering and corruption, among other things.