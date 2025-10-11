‘We trust the French authorities and SAPS’: Nathi Mthethwa’s son on probe into his death
The eldest son of the late South African ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa said the family trusts that the collaborative effort between French law enforcement agents and the SAPS will provide clarity on his death.
Mkhululi Mthethwa was speaking to Newzroom Afrika outside the family homestead. He said the family has always been in support of an investigation into his father’s death.
“We had always welcomed the decision by the South African Police Service and the government. We were never opposed to it. As a family, if the government and the SAPS send representatives, we welcome that as it shows they value my father’s contributions and that they too want to get clarity on the matter.”
It was reported earlier this week that the government had reduced the size of the SAPS investigating team from an initial five members to one.
Mkhululi said the family was not informed why the number had been reduced, but remained thankful nonetheless.
“As to the reasons why it was reduced to one, I can’t comment on that because we don’t know the technicalities on the matter.”
He said it has been difficult to fully grasp the manner in which his father died, saying he trusts the investigations will provide more clarity.
“We trust the French authorities will do what is necessary and give us a full report. If the investigations continue, let it be, we will deduce from those conclusions.”
Sowetan's sister publication, TimesLIVE, reported last week that national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola had requested police minister Firoz Cachalia to send a five-member SAPS team to Paris to investigate the death.
Methethwa, whose body was repatriated on Friday, was found dead earlier this month with his phone last traced to the vicinity of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris.
French media reports speculated that he had fallen from a building in Paris in what was believed to have been a suicide.
Mthethwa is expected to be buried on Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal. President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the special official funeral category 2 in KwaMbonambi.