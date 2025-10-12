Two arrested for alleged corruption related to learners’ licences to apply for bail

A traffic examiner, Mmakoma Theresa Mokgobanama, and a driving school owner, Fancinah Kgakatsi, appeared in the Modimolle magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Friday to face charges related to the illegal issuing of learners’ licences.

Their case was postponed until Tuesday for bail application and further police investigation.

Mokgobanama, 37, and Kgakatsi, 49, were arrested during a joint operation conducted by members of the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit and Road Traffic Management Corporation on Thursday.

“The arrests followed a complaint received on Wednesday alleging that the two suspects were demanding between R2,500 and R3,000 from applicants in exchange for learners’ licences without the applicants being tested,” police spokesperson Brig Malesela Ledwaba said.