News

Amathole municipality warned to resolve its budget issues

National Treasury will cut funds if irregular and wasteful expenditure continues

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 13 October 2025

The troubled Amathole district municipality (ADM) has been warned it faces danger of losing some of its funding from the national government if it fails to deal with unauthorised, irregular and wasteful expenditure...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025