Amathole municipality warned to resolve its budget issues
National Treasury will cut funds if irregular and wasteful expenditure continues
The troubled Amathole district municipality (ADM) has been warned it faces danger of losing some of its funding from the national government if it fails to deal with unauthorised, irregular and wasteful expenditure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.