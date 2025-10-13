They are indeed centimetres away from arriving at the pearly gates: behemoth trucks, dirty, blackened and loaded with coal are brooming past.
Birdsong and filthy behemoths as the grandads belt it for safety
Birds chirp, behemoths belch, cows bellow and mielies grow.
It’s heaven and hell out here on the bicycles as the Grandads Army belts it across the highveld outside Carolina, Mpumalanga, to get to Clarens, 105km away in the Maluti foothills.
The cyclists are all about heritage, but this coal belt is not a happy part of that heritage. Sunday, day seven on the Eyabantwana Trust’s Heritage Ride, is a dash through darkness.
And yet, across the yellow grass, long-tailed widowbirds seem to swim in flight, a crowned eagle perches rock-steady on a fence, turtle doves call from sparse clumps of alien trees.
Drilling into this picture are the mine dumps. Pockmarks on the landscape, mountains of rubble dumped and covered in weeds and dead brush.
Today the heat is off. While it was 41°C at the start of the 14-day trek, it’s down an incredible 26°C to 15°C and overcast. Great for riding. The G-dads extol: “It’s heavenly!”
They are indeed centimetres away from arriving at the pearly gates: behemoth trucks, dirty, blackened and loaded with coal are brooming past.
They come, one after another, a swarm, a plague, of coal bearing massive mechanical locusts. It is only 7.27am!
One overtakes another. The grandads little blinking red lights are a pitiful plea — do not smoosh me!
Legendary grandad, with his knee injured, Prof Colin Lazarus, 82, says next to me: “It’s strange to see coal plants belching in the midst of agriculture.
“The milk cows must be drinking their water from dams that have been saturated.
“We always have our photo taken there at the one power station. This is the heritage we are leaving behind.”
Each doctor, educator, pastor and retiree pedals for child surgery and care. Often, when they are suffering, the cyclists chant: “For the children!”
William Hirst, 69, says: “Everybody is working together. I’ve been an educator for over 40 years and seeing children struggle is ... it’s tough. Doing something like this is heartwarming.”
We have two honorary Grandads today. Civil engineer Sigqibo Sishuba, 42, from Whittlesea, and accountant Siliziwe Mafika, 37, joined the ride. It is also the first time brothers Dr Ziphozonke and Siliziwe have cycled together.
Siliziwe says: “Mom would be proud. Worried, but proud.”
“Riding together in pursuit of a common cause, raising money and uplifting communities, is a privilege.” Ziphozonke responded.
The other riders are: Peter-John Berlyn, 73, James “Jimbo” Armstrong, 71, Gerald Berlyn, 70, Andrew “Cappie” Langtree, 65, Mac Richardson, 56, Pastor Corné Pretorius, 54, Jeremy Berlyn, 45.
The trust supports the paediatric unit which serves Cecilia Makiwane and Frere hospitals in East London.
Donate to Eyabantwana for the Children Trust, Nedbank, Beacon Bay, current account 1138181366, or give at GivenGain at www.givengain.com/campaign/eyabantwana-heritage-ride.
