Departments pass the buck on closed school buildings

By ADRIENNE CARLISLE - 13 October 2025

More than 1,000 vacant Eastern Cape schools, mothballed as part of the provincial government’s school rationalisation programme, are vulnerable to vandalism and theft because of a lack of clarity over which department is responsible for repurposing them...

