Eastern Cape health worker and patient killed in ambulance crash

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 13 October 2025
The Eastern Cape health department mourns the tragic loss of an EMS worker and a patient.
An emergency medical services (EMS) worker and a patient died after an ambulance overturned on the R392 about 25km from Komani towards Dordrecht on Monday.

Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa has expressed her condolences to the bereaved families.

“We lost a committed member in the call of duty,” Capa said.

“He leaves us at a time when we need his services.”

Capa also wished the surviving EMS staff a speedy recovery.

“A patient who comes to our health facility does so in the hope of being healed and not to die,” she said.

“It's very unfortunate that we lost a patient in this manner.”

