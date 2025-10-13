News

Long wait ends as R200m new mall brings jobs and hope

EC-born property mogul Sisa Ngebulana makes good on promise to build in Engcobo

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 13 October 2025

More than a decade after announcing plans to build a R200m shopping mall in the heartland of  Engcobo, his mother’s place of birth, Eastern Cape-born property mogul Sisa Ngebulana is about to make good on his promise...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025