The police are searching for the family of a 46-year-old woman, believed to be from Makhanda.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said Nemato detectives were seeking the assistance of the public in tracing the relatives of Noluthando Portia Siko.
“Anyone who can assist police with information about the whereabouts of her relatives is requested to contact the investigating officer, detective Constable Mbali on 072-730-0839 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he said.
The Herald
Police search for family of Makhanda woman
Image: SUPPLIED
