WATCH | Shadrack Sibiya in the hot seat before parliament ad hoc committee

By TimesLIVE - 13 October 2025
Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya. File photo.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya is on Monday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating criminality within the criminal justice system.

