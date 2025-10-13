Pandemonium broke out after a horrific crash involving a beer truck and a car left two people dead and community members looting beer crates on the R72 near Kayser’s Beach, East London, on Saturday night.
Both occupants of the car died at the scene, while the truck lost its load of beer cases, making rescue and recovery efforts more difficult due to the scene being beer-soaked with broken glass everywhere.
“To make matters worse, this attracted passers-by and people from the nearby community who flooded the scene and looted the truck empty,” Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
“The truck driver sustained minor injuries, while the two adult males in the sedan died at the scene.”
A case of culpable homicide was opened.
WATCH | Looters hit beer truck after fatal East London crash
Image: SCREENGRAB
Daily Dispatch
