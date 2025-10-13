WSU’s first female VC to depart — despite having improved embattled institution
Prof Songca’s contract not renewed after only having served one term
With hardly five months to go before vacating her position, after her contract was not renewed, Walter Sisulu University’s first female vice-chancellor, Prof Rushiella Nolundi Songca, will leave the institution with her head held high...
