News

20-year-old jailed for murdering his teen cousin in argument over R10

By Khodani Mpilo - 14 October 2025
A 20-year-old Northern Cape man killed his 15-year-old cousin over R10. Stock photo.
A 20-year-old Northern Cape man killed his 15-year-old cousin over R10. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for stabbing his 15-year-old cousin to death during an argument about R10.

Geraldo Filander, 20, from Dakotaweg in Upington, was tried in the town’s regional court for the January 31 murder of Calvin Brouw.

Police spokesperson Sgt Omphile Masegela said Filander fled the scene but was arrested the next day by investigating officer Sgt Bahedile Nkwadipo.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025