A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for stabbing his 15-year-old cousin to death during an argument about R10.
Geraldo Filander, 20, from Dakotaweg in Upington, was tried in the town’s regional court for the January 31 murder of Calvin Brouw.
Police spokesperson Sgt Omphile Masegela said Filander fled the scene but was arrested the next day by investigating officer Sgt Bahedile Nkwadipo.
20-year-old jailed for murdering his teen cousin in argument over R10
