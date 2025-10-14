Later in the day, she was happy to film a silly “when the media liaison isn’t here to film content”.
Daily Dispatch
Grandads Army lights up ‘social influencer’ space on Insta and TikTok
Content ramps up as mission to raise funds reaches halfway mark
Image: SUPPLIED
I am overcome with appreciation and love for the Grandads Army. We are halfway — and they are becoming social media pundits!
Armies and leggies are sore but the G-dads were showing great fettle as they did a 97km mini-victory lap around the Maluti-a-Phofung foothills outside their billet at spectacular tourism village Clarens on Monday.
The mission’s stats are insane: 750km in eight days from the Mapungubwe park on our northern border.
This media hack really only has one job: to experience first-hand their exuberance, heartache, passion and determination for the cause — that is you, dear reader, viewer and potential donor.
You are being asked to drop the dollar for the Eyabantwana Trust’s debt on an R850,000 flexible paediatric gastroscope now saving lives in the East London paediatric surgery unit at Frere and Cecilia Makiwane hospitals.
Most of these ballies are over 60. I am 30. They don’t know how Facebook works, let alone any of the viral TikTok trends that grab a scroller.
And yet here they are, on take 10 of a reel where my hand “scoops” the group into a bottle.
To be fair, they just have to cycle close enough and in a straight line, and then climb 1,614m.
I have to do technical whatsits. My phone on a tripod has to be steady and the “bottle” at the right optical illusion angle, but the early morning sun puts my shadow in the shot.
Then the position is wrong. Then I forget to film the last two seconds of the “genies-in-the-bottle scoop”.
But they are troupers, patient with this younger generation yuppy and these new media ideas.
And yet, who is really doing the learning? Me! As the youngest person on this trip, I am the one who has to learn to be patient as I assist the ballies with the online tech.
I slowly explain that in social media a “handle” is not the handle of a bike.
But slow and steady wins the content race! They learn how to file WhatsApp content in HD (high density). I am totally on their side in asking why is the HD button is so painfully teeny-weeny?
Our wise leader, Prof Colin Lazarus, remains off the bike after injuring his knee earlier in the week, but continues to travel with the team, keeping spirits high from the support vehicle.
For an 82-year-old, he knows his way around an iPhone. He even has Instagram.
The kitchen queens got lost on the way to Orpen. I was on a video call with kitchen regimental sergeant-major Esme Stone, calmly trying to explain how to send a live location to follow along the R40.
Later in the day, she was happy to film a silly “when the media liaison isn’t here to film content”.
She films a gorgeous spread of healthy simple food for the athletes, the frame lovingly basting the images — what we actually get is her face in deep, creative concentration.
She is in selfie video mode. You are filming what you are seeing, is the gentle explanation.
Check it out on the Eyabantwana and Dispatch pages. It’s a cracker!
The ballies have done a “this is me before the ride” video. Pastor Corne Pretorius takes a mere 69 separate videos for his “day in the life”.
It’s a schlep for the grandads to be ordered to do hammy things, and so I thank them for being so willing.
Because the outcomes are great! We had 18,000 views on one grandads' introductory reel, 8,000 on Dr Ziphozonke Mafika’s Insta appeal for funds, and 10,000 views on a pass-the-mic reel on TikTok.
All this effort is to raise funds for children.
And yet ... On Day 8 and donations are looking slow. That’s you citizen!
Not the Grandads! They are cycling hard and fast today.
Padkos: naartjie, Jungle Oats bar, mini hot cross bun, block of cheese, little Chomp, peanut-butter-and-jam sarmie, two boiled potatoes with salt and a banana.
Donate to Eyabantwana for the Children Trust, Nedbank, Beacon Bay, current account 1138181366, or give at GivenGain at www.givengain.com/campaign/eyabantwana-heritage-ride.
Follow @eyabantwana and @DailyDispatch on all social platforms.
Daily Dispatch
