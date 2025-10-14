“What may seem like a harmless joke online can have real-world consequences, wasting resources, spreading fear and risking slower responses to real threats. Let us work together to keep our communities safe, calm and informed because protecting generations means teaching accountability and awareness too.”
‘Intruder in the house!’: TikTok prank sends parents, security firms into panic mode
Image: GETTY IMAGES/SEAN GALLUP
Security company Blue Security has raised concern about a dangerous TikTok trend that has led to multiple false emergency callouts in KwaZulu-Natal after children prank-called their parents, claiming intruders were on their property.
“A concerning TikTok trend has made its way into local communities, and today [Tuesday] our teams responded to two unnecessary call-outs in the Upper Highway area after children prank-called their parents, claiming intruders were on their property,” said Blue Security.
The viral stunt which has been circulating on TikTok involves users sending fake distress messages or AI-generated images of supposed “intruders”, often showing a dishevelled or homeless-looking man inside their homes, to prank family or friends.
Blue Security said the prank is not only irresponsible but also puts lives at risk.
“These false alarms not only cause panic and put parents under unnecessary stress and fear, but they also divert our first responders from genuine emergencies. Every minute spent on a false call could be a minute lost when someone truly needs help.”
The company urged parents and guardians to have an open conversation with their children about the seriousness of these pranks.
“What may seem like a harmless joke online can have real-world consequences, wasting resources, spreading fear and risking slower responses to real threats. Let us work together to keep our communities safe, calm and informed because protecting generations means teaching accountability and awareness too.”
The Benoni community policing forum sector 3 echoed the warning, saying several of their security partners have also been dispatched to fake emergencies triggered by the same prank.
“We’ve noticed a trend on TikTok where children are prank-calling parents, claiming someone’s jumped their wall or is in the yard, sending fake pics to parents. We’re dispatching security, only to find out it’s a prank,” the group said. “We urge parents to have a serious chat with their children. Let’s not waste resources and risk delayed responses when real emergencies arise.”
Parents have also voiced outrage over the trend.
“There’s a little boy fighting for his life in hospital after a house invasion gone wrong, and these children think this is a joke. Please teach your children the seriousness of their actions — crying wolf is not a joke,” said parent Jackie De Caires.
“These pranks are getting out of hand – all for clicks,” said Lolli Fleming Forbes.
Image: AI generated
According to the latest Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey released by Stats SA, housebreaking remains the most common crime affecting South African households in 2024/2025, with an estimated 1.5-million incidents recorded over the year, representing 5.7% of households.
“Housebreaking/burglary has consistently been the most common crime experienced by households in South Africa, followed by home robbery. Male-headed households and those living in KwaZulu-Natal were most affected,” Stats SA reported.
Despite this, perceptions of safety have improved slightly, with 81% of people aged 16 and older saying they felt safe walking alone in their neighbourhoods during the day in 2024/2025, up from 80.4% the previous year.
Blue Security warned that false alarms such as those caused by TikTok pranks could erode that sense of safety and undermine trust in emergency response systems.
