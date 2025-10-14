‘I’ve never been a rogue officer in my 37 years in SAPS,’ says Sibiya

Suspended deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya says he has never been a rogue officer in his career in the SAPS.
Sibiya started his career in SAPS at the age of 20 as a student constable. He gained experience in various roles, including leading the Hawks and now serving as a deputy national police commissioner since 2022.
His career has been marked by controversies. In 2015, he was suspended over allegations of the illegal rendition of Zimbabweans, and this year he was suspended due to allegations of interfering with the political killings task team (PKTT).
Despite the accusations, he says he has never been on the wrong side of the law, claiming he is being targeted.
During his day two appearance before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday, Sibiya told MPs he has never misbehaved in SAPS.
“I’ve never been a rogue officer in my 37 years in the police. I deny the allegations.”
Sibiya explains how he met Brown Mogotsi and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala
The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Sibiya is accused of having ties with controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi and security company owner Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is allegedly linked to organised crime.
Asked how he met the two, Sibiya said Mogotsi first contacted him to make him aware of tender-related corruption in the North West. He said their relationship was strictly that, and no SAPS matters were discussed. They only met once or twice, and he wasn’t worried about receiving information from someone who is not in the SAPS.
“What concerned me is that he was telling me things I know. I can’t be worried about someone telling me information that says, ‘Look over your back.’
“I used the information to my advantage to survive.”
With regards to Matlala, he said he only knew him as a service provider for the SAPS who was awarded a healthcare contract.
The hearing continues.
