The evidence of a witness who was sworn in to testify remotely, off camera, and with the help of an intermediary in the Madlanga commission was stopped mid-session after the commission said it had run into a technical issue that could compromise the safety of the witness.
The testimony of the new witness, referred to as Witness X, delved into WhatsApp messages exchanged between criminal accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Katlego Matlala and head of DPCI in KwaZulu-Natal, Maj-Gen Lesetja Sesona.
The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system.
The commission decided to stop the proceedings and instead have the evidence of Witness X given in a different format whereby the evidence leader would read the witness’s statement into the record.
“This decision has not been taken lightly because this commission values and respects transparency.
“Transparency is not transparency for transparency’s sake. It is about the interest that the public has in matters that affect them. And this interest is founded in our constitutional values of accountability, responsiveness and openness. So, we share any possible concerns that the public may have about the ruling that we are about to make,” the commission said.
The commission said transparency could not be allowed to compromise the safety of Witness X.
“Thus, we must adopt a different format on how Witness X’s evidence must be tendered,” it said.
In due course, the commission said, it would decide on how and when questions may be asked with regard to the testimony.
TimesLIVE
Madlanga commission flags potential endangering of Witness x
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The evidence of a witness who was sworn in to testify remotely, off camera, and with the help of an intermediary in the Madlanga commission was stopped mid-session after the commission said it had run into a technical issue that could compromise the safety of the witness.
The testimony of the new witness, referred to as Witness X, delved into WhatsApp messages exchanged between criminal accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Katlego Matlala and head of DPCI in KwaZulu-Natal, Maj-Gen Lesetja Sesona.
The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system.
The commission decided to stop the proceedings and instead have the evidence of Witness X given in a different format whereby the evidence leader would read the witness’s statement into the record.
“This decision has not been taken lightly because this commission values and respects transparency.
“Transparency is not transparency for transparency’s sake. It is about the interest that the public has in matters that affect them. And this interest is founded in our constitutional values of accountability, responsiveness and openness. So, we share any possible concerns that the public may have about the ruling that we are about to make,” the commission said.
The commission said transparency could not be allowed to compromise the safety of Witness X.
“Thus, we must adopt a different format on how Witness X’s evidence must be tendered,” it said.
In due course, the commission said, it would decide on how and when questions may be asked with regard to the testimony.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos