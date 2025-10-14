Six suspects, aged between 25 and 55, were arrested and R1.8m worth of perlemoen was confiscated during a raid on an illegal processing operation in Gonubie, East London, on Tuesday.
The raid involved the Hawks’ East London-based serious organised crime investigation unit, the Gonubie SAPS, East London Local Criminal Record Centre, the department of forestry, fisheries and environment and Gonubie Protect Security.
It came after intelligence was received regarding a residence suspected of being used for large-scale perlemoen processing.
“Upon arrival at the identified premises, the integrated law enforcement team discovered the suspects actively engaged in processing significant quantities of abalone within multiple rooms of the house,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that five of the suspects are foreign nationals, while one is a South African citizen.
“The team confiscated 6,049 units of desiccated abalone valued at about R1.8m, cellphones, gas bottles, humidifiers, drying racks, gas cookers, three deep freezers, fans, pots and chemicals.
“The estimated street value of the processing equipment was R500,000.”
The suspects are due to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of illegal possession of abalone, operating a fish processing establishment without a permit and contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya said the successful operation highlighted the Hawks’ obligation to combat organised environmental crimes that continued to erode the province’s economic and ecological integrity.
Daily Dispatch
Six arrested and perlemoen worth R1.8m seized in Gonubie
Image: 123RF/scanrail
