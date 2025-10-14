Workers’ union unhappy with how Coca-Cola handled severance packages
The Food and Allied Workers’ Union (Fawu) is crying foul over allegations that Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) issued severance packages to more than 600 employees without consulting labour unions, saying that workers signed the agreements unknowingly...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.