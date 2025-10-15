An East London teacher has been arrested in connection with alleged human trafficking and prostitution.
The Hawks’ East London serious organised crime investigation unit made the arrest on Wednesday after an investigation into alleged human trafficking and prostitution involving young women recruited from the former Transkei region.
“The investigation, which began in September 2023, uncovered allegations that a female suspect, who is a teacher at a certain school in East London, has been recruiting young women from Qumbu, Mthatha and Ngqeleni,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
The victims were allegedly transported from different areas to East London, where they were housed at the suspect’s residence and allegedly coerced into prostitution.
Preliminary findings revealed that the victims were allegedly engaged in sexual activities for payment.
“The suspect supposedly profited from these illegal activities by charging accommodation fees ranging between R250 and R300 per night, depending on the room,” Mhlakuvana said.
“It is further alleged that she personally collected the proceeds or directed the victims to transfer the funds through her bank account.”
A warrant of arrest was authorised and a 52-year-old suspect was arrested at her workplace in East London on Wednesday.
The woman faces charges of human trafficking, sexual exploitation and running an illegal brothel.
She is expected to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya said the Hawks were committed to dismantling organised criminal networks that preyed on vulnerable people in the province.
Daily Dispatch
BREAKING | East London teacher arrested for allegedly coercing girls into prostitution
Image: SUPPLIED
An East London teacher has been arrested in connection with alleged human trafficking and prostitution.
The Hawks’ East London serious organised crime investigation unit made the arrest on Wednesday after an investigation into alleged human trafficking and prostitution involving young women recruited from the former Transkei region.
“The investigation, which began in September 2023, uncovered allegations that a female suspect, who is a teacher at a certain school in East London, has been recruiting young women from Qumbu, Mthatha and Ngqeleni,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
The victims were allegedly transported from different areas to East London, where they were housed at the suspect’s residence and allegedly coerced into prostitution.
Preliminary findings revealed that the victims were allegedly engaged in sexual activities for payment.
“The suspect supposedly profited from these illegal activities by charging accommodation fees ranging between R250 and R300 per night, depending on the room,” Mhlakuvana said.
“It is further alleged that she personally collected the proceeds or directed the victims to transfer the funds through her bank account.”
A warrant of arrest was authorised and a 52-year-old suspect was arrested at her workplace in East London on Wednesday.
The woman faces charges of human trafficking, sexual exploitation and running an illegal brothel.
She is expected to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya said the Hawks were committed to dismantling organised criminal networks that preyed on vulnerable people in the province.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos