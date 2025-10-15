How NSFAS paid R1.5m for student accommodation that didn’t exist

For two years, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) paid Motlatsi Nelson Khalane R1.5m for student accommodation that did not exist, as they had not verified its existence before paying.

Khalane, 31, was only caught when NSFAS allegedly decided to do a verification process only to find two empty stands instead of the 215 rooms they had poured R1.5m into for two years.

Spokesperson of the Hawks in Free State W/O Fikiswa Matoti said the allegations were that Khalane, through his company, had submitted an application to the University of the Free State’s Qwaqwa Campus to be considered for the provision of student accommodation.