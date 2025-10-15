Without the trust, many children with burns, severe infections, childhood cancers and other forms of trauma, would not have received surgical care, interventions which prevent ongoing illness, deformity and “sometimes death”.
Daily Dispatch
Riding with ‘Grandalf’, and the grandads gain a grandchild
Squad of 10 cyclists on charity run down to nine after Prof Lazarus injured
Our grandads have gained a grandchild!
Captain of the peloton, Andrew Langtree, 65, beams with pride during this morning’s prayer circle. His daughter has given birth to his fifth grandchild — and named the newborn Lazarus.
It is day nine of the 14-day 1,500km Eyabantwana Heritage Ride and I am with Lazarus, senior that is.
He is enjoying the wave of joy which sweeps through the ranks, for, behind the scenes, he is one very sad man.
X-rays yesterday confirmed that our leading star and wise owl, Prof Colin Lazarus, 82, broke his kneecap in a fall or three on day two. What started as a squad of 10 cyclists is now down to nine.
But the cynical hack sees the light shining through the cracks. Lazarus is now in my passenger seat — I am his designated driver.
And from this position, he quietly exhorts the troops to get home in one piece.
The ballies are expected in East London about midday on Sunday at a venue still to be announced.
The climbs have been exhausting, but our biggest peak to scale remains reaching the fundraising goal of R500,000 to pay for life-saving medical equipment for the East London paediatric surgery unit which serves Cecilia Makiwane and Frere hospitals.
The GivenGain campaign now stands at R22,800 of the R200,000 online target. Emoji sad face and one tear. Please drop the dollar.
Speaking to a creative friend back in Cape Town, I am asked why the army is doing this.
“How does cycling across the country raise money for dying children? It’s not like I’m buying a ticket to watch them do something.”
After describing the injuries, exhaustion and determination of the riders, he paused before saying: “So, it’s like performance art?”
Yes, it is exactly that.
Prof Lazarus speaks. I have difficulty deciding if he reminds me of Gandalf the Grey, or Gandalf White from Lord of the Rings. Both are wizards of great good. I settle on “Grandalf”.
He is actually the epitome of a rational, reasonable and extraordinary man, and of course, a ridiculously accomplished athlete with many Comrades, Two Oceans and Argus runs and rides to his name.
In surgery, he is known to be precise and sharp as a scalpel. He is a leading figure in a local book club, the Mellow Fellows — previously named the No Rules club when our former and feisty editor Gavin Stewart was in it.
Lazarus talks about the importance of the work being done by the Eyabantwana for the Children Trust and the paediatric surgery units it supports.
“When child patients arrive after travelling hundreds of kilometres only to find surgeries cancelled because of lack of theatre time or equipment, it’s devastating.
“The Eyabantwana Trust fills that gap. The money provides surgical equipment and supplies which the Eastern Cape department of health has not been able to supply to allow procedures to be done.”
Without the trust, many children with burns, severe infections, childhood cancers and other forms of trauma, would not have received surgical care, interventions which prevent ongoing illness, deformity and “sometimes death”.
Lazarus speaks about the flexible paediatric gastroscope the army and its riders are trying to pay off. The scope is already in action at the unit.
“The gastroscope is used for proper examination of the oesophagus and duodenum.
“It helps us treat children who’ve swallowed caustic substances like pool chlorine, Jik or bleach, and those who bleed from liver disease. This is life saving.”
Most of the unit’s patients are newborn infants and children under 12.
“Hospital can be scary. Parents don’t take their children there lightly. It’s emotional and it’s costly.
“But when a child recovers after surgery, it’s a tremendous experience, wonderful for the parents, the patient and the staff.”
Today’s ride is from Clarens to Bloemfontein, covering 108km with a 750m ascent. The cyclists are on the R26, where they have stopped to eat after 45km.
Today’s padkos: ham wrap, boiled potato, chicken Vienna, boiled egg, muffin, energy bar, mini Bar One, fruit chews, pear and banana.
Donate to Eyabantwana for the Children Trust, Nedbank, Beacon Bay, current account 1138181366, or give at GivenGain at www.givengain.com/campaign/eyabantwana-heritage-ride.
Follow @eyabantwana and @DailyDispatch on all social platforms.
Daily Dispatch
