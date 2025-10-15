“We value China’s ongoing co-operation and the shared commitment to exploring opportunities within our agriculture sector, and we look forward to building on this partnership through future agreements that benefit both our countries.”
SA secures lucrative stone fruit export deal with China
Newly signed trade protocol expected to bring the country R400m in five years
Senior Reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen and China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) have signed a stone fruit trade protocol that is expected to bring R400m for SA over the next five years and R800m in 10 years.
The two signed the deal in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday.
The ministry said the agreement opens the Chinese market for the first time to five types of South African stone fruit – apricots, peaches, nectarines, plums, and prunes. This also marks the first time China has negotiated access for multiple stone fruit types from a single country under one deal, the ministry said.
Steenhuisen described the agreement as a breakthrough for South African fruit producers and exporters “at a time when diversification is essential for our agricultural resilience”.
“This protocol is part of a broader strategy to make South African agriculture less dependent on traditional buyers and more responsive to new consumption patterns such as China’s growing middle class, which is driving demand for high-quality agricultural products,” he said.
He said China has been SA's largest trading partner for more than a decade and that bilateral trade continues to deepen.
“We value China’s ongoing co-operation and the shared commitment to exploring opportunities within our agriculture sector, and we look forward to building on this partnership through future agreements that benefit both our countries.”
Steenhuisen said that while markets grow and develop over time, the access created by the protocol opens a vast new opportunity for South African producers and will help offset some of the immediate impact of US tariffs, particularly on plums.
The US confirmed 30% “reciprocal” tariffs on SA exports, which came into effect in August.
“The opening of the Chinese market could unlock approximately R400m for us over the next five years, a figure which is projected to double over the next ten years. We are of the view that the inaugural 2025/26 export season can generate approximately R28m and R54m in 2026/27.”
He said access to the Chinese market would allow South African producers to export more of their harvests at more sustainable prices.
“Stronger demand in China, together with a slight reduction in exports to other markets, are expected to drive market growth.
“Over the next decade, this protocol could create a market that will support roughly 350 new direct jobs on farms and in packhouses, and close to 600 new jobs overall once linked industries such as transport and packaging are included.”
According to the ministry, Steenhuisen also addressed the resumption of beef trade from certain South African regions and progress regarding foot-and-mouth disease regionalisation.
He has invited a GACC technical team to visit the country to inspect its cherry and blueberry orchards and packhouses during the current harvest period.
If the inspection proceeds smoothly, SA would be likely to secure cherry market access to China within the next harvest cycle, further strengthening trade ties and unlocking new export and job opportunities for the fruit sector, the ministry said.
