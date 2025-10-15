Scholar transport services to resume after deal reached

The provincial government and taxi industry representatives have reached an agreement to end the suspension of scholar transport services that left thousands of pupils stranded since Monday.
The service is expected to resume on Thursday.
The crucial meeting, which took place at the Mandla Makupula Institute in Stirling on Wednesday, brought together premier Oscar Mabuyane, officials from the departments of transport and education, and scholar transport operators to find a resolution to the payment dispute that triggered the service shutdown.
Mabuyane said the provincial government had reached common ground with operators and was working “around the clock” to process outstanding payments.
The suspension, which began on Monday, affected about 700 schools across the province, including in OR Tambo Coastal, Alfred Nzo West and East, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay.
Thousands of pupils were forced to miss classes as the transport services came to a halt.
Mabuyane described Wednesday’s meeting as frank and constructive, saying that both sides addressed long-standing challenges such as delayed payments and contract management.
He reiterated that the government remained committed to improving the efficiency of the scholar transport programme, which serves more than 112,000 pupils, mainly from rural and disadvantaged communities.
Mabuyane said the transport department was investing in digital systems, such as the LOGIS payment platform and the Learner Transport Management System, to automate processes and avoid similar disruptions in future.
He also apologised to parents, pupils and teachers affected by the service interruption, assuring them that measures were being put in place to stabilise the system.
The provincial secretary of the bus sector, Manelisi Siguqa, confirmed that operators had agreed to resume transporting pupils from Thursday.
He said the suspension was caused by months of nonpayment, which left many operators unable to run their services.
Mabuyane said the government would continue to engage the industry to ensure accountability and a sustainable scholar transport system going forward.
“We have learnt from this episode. Our focus now is on restoring trust and ensuring our learners’ right to education is never compromised again.”
Daily Dispatch
