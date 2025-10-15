Semen test seals Eastern Cape rapist’s guilt despite mother’s false alibi

“The complainant could not identify her attacker due to the darkness, and the matter was registered as undetected at the time.
An Eastern Cape man who raped two elderly women in their homes has been sentenced to life imprisonment — despite his mother trying to give him an alibi.
DNA analysis confirmed semen found on the women matched a buccal sample taken from him.
Siphelele Mtshotshweni, 30, was convicted by the Bityi magistrate’s court.
The attacks took place in the Mqhekezweni administrative area. It emerged after his arrest that he lived in the same community as his victims.
Luxolo Tyali, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said Mtshotshweni twice broke into the home of a 60-year-old woman during the early hours of the morning in August and November 2022.
“On the first occasion, August 6 2022, the complainant was asleep with her three minor grandchildren, aged between two and six, when the accused forcefully kicked open the locked door to gain entry. He immediately broke the lightbulb to keep the room dark, then proceeded to force the complainant to undress before raping her,” he said.
“The complainant could not identify her attacker due to the darkness, and the matter was registered as undetected at the time.
“Just three months later, in the early hours of November 6 2022, the accused returned and again broke down the complainant’s locked door. In a desperate attempt to escape and alert neighbours, the complainant tried to flee, resulting in a struggle between her and the accused, which continued outside the home.
“Due to her medical conditions, including high blood pressure and diabetes, the complainant quickly lost strength. The accused then used a knife to tear off her clothing and raped her twice outside her home. During the incident, she sustained injuries to her left hand.
“Again, she could not identify her attacker — but semen samples were collected for forensic analysis.”
In 2023 Mtshotshweni was linked to another rape case involving an elderly woman in the same area. “This time the victim was able to positively identify him. Buccal samples were obtained from the accused and sent for forensic analysis. The DNA results matched the semen collected in the previous two cases, thereby confirming his identity.”
During the trial he pleaded not guilty and presented an alibi, claiming he had been with his mother. However, under cross-examination by prosecutor Anelisiwe Rwaxa, he failed to provide any credible or consistent account of his whereabouts at the time of the offences, said Tyali.
“His mother, who testified in his defence, also could not withstand scrutiny under cross-examination and the court found their version to be improbable and self-serving.
“The court accepted the evidence presented by the state, including the victim’s testimony, which was clear and consistent, as well as the conclusive forensic evidence.”
Tyali said the NPA welcomes the sentence, which sends a strong message that violence against the most vulnerable in society will not be tolerated.
“Cases of this nature reaffirm the NPA’s commitment to fighting gender-based violence and ensuring that perpetrators are removed from communities.”
TimesLIVE
