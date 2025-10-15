Scientists found a 198 metre trail of dinosaur footprints at a quarry in Oxfordshire, a rare UK find that, alongside nearby seashells and a sea urchin, suggests the animals walked along a lagoon.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Dinosaur footprints stretching more than 198m found in the UK
Image: Screengrab from Reuters
Scientists found a 198 metre trail of dinosaur footprints at a quarry in Oxfordshire, a rare UK find that, alongside nearby seashells and a sea urchin, suggests the animals walked along a lagoon.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos