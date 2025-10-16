Bad weather blamed after two pilots die in separate crashes in KZN

Inclement weather has been blamed for the deaths of two pilots who flew from Mpumalanga in two separate aircraft and then crashed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIDD) of the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said reports were that both aircraft had flown in a loose formation from Secunda Airport en route to Margate Airport in the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

However, they went missing when in KwaZulu-Natal.

“After they were reported missing in inclement weather, the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) immediately launched a search that led to the successful recovery of both aircraft.

“The first missing aircraft, with a fatality of the one occupant on board, was found on Wednesday evening in Nottingham, also in the KZN Midlands,” said the AIID statement.