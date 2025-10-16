Desperation lives under the Esplanade
Everything seems normal above-ground, but sinkholes below the promenade have become refuges for homeless people and criminals
Beneath the surface of East London’s iconic Esplanade, a network of sinkholes has become a refuge for the city’s destitute — men and women who have slipped through every social safety net...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.