Eastern Cape man who raped wife in front of daughter jailed for life
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A 45-year-old Eastern Cape man who raped his wife in 2023 in front of their daughter has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The Mthatha regional court handed down the sentence after he was found guilty of violently raping his wife in front of their minor daughter.
He was also sentenced to three years for assault, five years for violating a protection order and four years for causing a person to witness a sexual offence.
These sentences were ordered to run concurrently with the life sentence.
“Before the date of the incident, the couple and their three children stayed together at their home in KwaTshemese village near Mthatha,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
There was a history of domestic violence between them, which propelled the wife to apply for a protection order against the husband.
The protection order was granted on November 23 2022, prohibiting the husband from assaulting the wife and exposing their children to domestic violence.
“On the evening of January 1 2023, the intoxicated husband requested his wife to join him to sleep in a separate house within their homestead,” Tyali said.
“When the wife refused, he got angry and left.
“In anticipation of violence that would follow, the mother and her children locked the main door and ran into the bedroom and locked themselves inside.
“The man came back with a garden spade, broke into the house using the spade and entered the bedroom.
“He pushed the woman to the living room and ordered her to undress for them to have sexual intercourse.
“When the wife refused, he severely assaulted her with the sharp end of the spade, causing her serious head and body injuries.
“He then raped her in front of their daughter.”
When the daughter tried to intervene, he also assaulted her.
After the brutal attack, they fled the scene.
The victim was taken to hospital where stayed for a week, during which time she was also seen at the Mthatha Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC), for counselling.
The husband managed to evade arrest until May 2023, when he was apprehended at his place of residence, while still trying to convince his wife to forgive him.
He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
State advocate Luvuyo Komanisi led compelling evidence, including that of the mother and daughter.
For sentencing, the state handed in the victim impact statement as facilitated by court preparation officer Ziyanda Fambaza.
The court found no compelling circumstances for deviating from the prescribed minimum sentences for the man, who it described as “unrepentant and unremorseful”.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence.
“Cases of this nature reaffirm the NPA’s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators are removed from our communities.”
