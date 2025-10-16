How do these champion codgers deal with the creeping shadow on life, senility? With mirth.
Today, it is the turn of retired educator, William Hirst, 69, who sweepingly abandoned his whole wardrobe of civvies on the wash line at Carolina — golf shirts, shorts, jockstrap?
From the car, we shout out the news to him as he whizzes by. We hear the words blowing in the wind: “Leave it!”
At one of our group pic stops at the Golden Gates National Park, the men are looking fit and vris.
A Grandad chirps: “You know, there is this group on Facebook, probably one of the biggest in the Eastern Cape, called East London Girls. So we are all going to take our tops off ...”
If Aussie firefighters can make topless advent calendars who knows ... It’s for the children.
Thank you to all who have donated, I could kiss your feet.
Because on Tuesday I lost hope. The ballies were being pummelled by gust winds in 31°C heat, I was overheating in the car simply sending out media pleas to the public to support this incredible project.
Behind a barbed wire fence in the distance, a plaas dam, one duck — it could be an oasis.
So, I hop out the vehicle, pry open the rusty barbed wire fence and bend between the spikes. Then bundubash down through the scrubby field.
Strip to undergarments, and squelch into the water barely two meters deep. It is bliss.
I feel fresh, new and determined to rejoin — as pastor Corné Pretorius, 54, has been reminding us — to tune in to the right frequency — the Hope frequency.
The grandads are flying, leaving a trail of socks and jocks
On the trail, the grandads leave a trail — wallets stuffed in pillows, personal garments.
But the caravan cycles on, buffeted and burnt.
On Wednesday, they left Bloemfontein heading south. There’s only 114km with 909m of climbing to reach the Purple House in Smithfield.
It is day 10 of the 100km-a-day, 14-day 1,500km Eyabantwana Heritage Ride raising funds from you for child surgery in East London. We are down to eight cyclists as the 1,000km mark looms.
Surprise. The day is blue and crisp at 21°C.
They may look like a bunch of bumble bees in their hipster Grandads’ Army stamp design, but in truth the G-dads are flying like balding eagles.
They are a tight little drafting klompie on the N6. Their faces show determination, their eyes focused. They are going superfast!
Home. You can feel the siren pull of the Eastern Cape, the wide open, sacred vistas.
At Smithfield there are high fives all around, some from the public.
Today we are joined by 2023 captain, Randall Leendertz, 57.
“I’ve missed my brothers! It’s the camaraderie of these fellas. Last week when I wasn’t here I had big fomo.
“So when the call came on Saturday to say there was a spot open, I flew from Joburg and got on a bus to Bloemfontein.”
On Wednesday, we wave a grateful yet sombre farewell to our “Oracle” Prof Colin Lazarus, 82, who drives back to East London today to have knee surgery on a broken kneecap.
We arrive in East London on Sunday dear reader, come and greet us! Details to come.
GivenGain stands at R23,050, 11% of its R200,000 target. Sob.
There is always hope. We have been sliding into the DMs of local celebs and influencers as we start the last 500km to take us home.
Do you know community leaders? Share it. DM the Eyabantwana Instagram of Facebook.
Today’s padkos: banana, mince roll, energy bar, orange, fruit chews, potato, hot cross bun, energy bar.
Donate to Eyabantwana for the Children Trust, Nedbank, Beacon Bay, current account 1138181366, or give at GivenGain at www.givengain.com/campaign/eyabantwana-heritage-ride.
Follow @eyabantwana and @DailyDispatch on all social platforms.
