The East London magistrate’s court on Friday denied bail to a woman accused of murdering her police officer lover.
Zovuyo Nkohla, 31, allegedly stabbed Sgt Khayalethu Soteni, 40, to death in September in Kwenxura during an argument.
The East London Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit and Kwenxura SAPS arrested Nkohla on September 7 2025 on a charge of allegedly murdering a police officer.
Soteni was a detective with the Kwenxura SAPS.
“On Sunday September 7, police were summoned to attend a crime scene at Soto Location in Kwenxura, after reports of a fatal stabbing,” Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“Upon arrival, it was reported that an off-duty officer was confronted by his lover, who allegedly visited him at his residence for financial assistance, as they have a child together.
“An argument reportedly ensued, during which the suspect armed herself with a kitchen knife.
“The victim attempted to leave the house, but was followed outside, where he was stabbed once in the chest.
“The officer succumbed to a stab wound on the scene, which resulted in the arrest of Nkohla on the spot,” Mhlakuvana said.
“A murder weapon was found on the scene, and was seized for further investigation.
“The suspect was identified as the deceased’s partner from Cwili Administrative Area at Kei Mouth.”
Nkohla made several court appearances until she was denied bail on Friday.
The matter was postponed to November 19 for further investigation.
Daily Dispatch
Eastern Cape woman accused of killing police officer lover denied bail
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee
The East London magistrate’s court on Friday denied bail to a woman accused of murdering her police officer lover.
Zovuyo Nkohla, 31, allegedly stabbed Sgt Khayalethu Soteni, 40, to death in September in Kwenxura during an argument.
The East London Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit and Kwenxura SAPS arrested Nkohla on September 7 2025 on a charge of allegedly murdering a police officer.
Soteni was a detective with the Kwenxura SAPS.
“On Sunday September 7, police were summoned to attend a crime scene at Soto Location in Kwenxura, after reports of a fatal stabbing,” Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“Upon arrival, it was reported that an off-duty officer was confronted by his lover, who allegedly visited him at his residence for financial assistance, as they have a child together.
“An argument reportedly ensued, during which the suspect armed herself with a kitchen knife.
“The victim attempted to leave the house, but was followed outside, where he was stabbed once in the chest.
“The officer succumbed to a stab wound on the scene, which resulted in the arrest of Nkohla on the spot,” Mhlakuvana said.
“A murder weapon was found on the scene, and was seized for further investigation.
“The suspect was identified as the deceased’s partner from Cwili Administrative Area at Kei Mouth.”
Nkohla made several court appearances until she was denied bail on Friday.
The matter was postponed to November 19 for further investigation.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos