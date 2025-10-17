News

Judge’s comments cause uproar among Mthatha lawyers

Apology demanded after accusation that some practitioners are untrustworthy

By ADRIENNE CARLISLE - 17 October 2025

The Wild Coast Attorneys’ Association is demanding an apology from Eastern Cape judge Mandela Makaula after it said he implied to the Judicial Services Commission that some legal practitioners appearing in the Mthatha high court were untrustworthy...

