Judge’s comments cause uproar among Mthatha lawyers
Apology demanded after accusation that some practitioners are untrustworthy
The Wild Coast Attorneys’ Association is demanding an apology from Eastern Cape judge Mandela Makaula after it said he implied to the Judicial Services Commission that some legal practitioners appearing in the Mthatha high court were untrustworthy...
