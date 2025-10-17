She often rides these mountain-framed Karoo vlakte alone, and commuters have come to recognise her — farmers even put bottles of water and a toasted zarm at their gates for her.
Her first inspiration was “tannie Poenkie”, a Pilates instructor here.
“She was murdered, it was a farm murder, on my birthday. She was in her 80s and was an amazing tannie.”
“When I did Stronger Together by myself I wrote her name on my arm, and thought ‘I am going to do it for her’. And that is how it started.
“All the different race categories are called Poenkie one, Poenkie two, Poenkie three and so on.
“It is unofficially called the Poenkie race. She is my biggest inspiration, she was my biggest supporter.”
We speak as I drive her back to work in Maletswai in time for a Teams meeting.
Grandads are feeling the call of home — two sleeps and then their own bed.
Today, Friday, we hit Komani, Saturday Old Thomas River, Sunday an exhilarating ride to Nahoon Reef parking lot (no time of arrival, but after midday).
Fourteen days of saddle, many adventures, amazing health.
Prof Colin Lazarus, their leader and ride starter is on the grandads’ mind.
He was having knee surgery on Friday after breaking his kneecap on day two.
Donate to Eyabantwana for the Children Trust, Nedbank, Beacon Bay, current account 1138181366, or give at GivenGain at www.givengain.com/campaign/eyabantwana-heritage-ride.
Follow @eyabantwana and @DailyDispatch on all social platforms.
Daily Dispatch
‘Oulik! I love them,’ says amazing Smithfield athlete activist
Day 12 on the bikes, almost 1,300km under the wheels, and Grandads Army are pedalling in withering 5°C conditions.
Maletswai (Aliwal North) fades in the background.
The temperature might be down but the G-dads are riding high this Friday morning.
The group mood spiked when they woke to find that their GivenGain portal had received a total of R81,052 — this is money for and hope for paediatric surgery and care for Eastern Cape children, many rural and poor.
Their 1,500km wild tar ramble from the northern boundary to home at Reef on Sunday, has all been signposted to point in one direction — raising money for the Eyabantwana for the Children Trust, which supports life-saving surgery for children at Frere and Cecilia Makiwane hospitals in East London.
Today, we have a daisy among the dorings. Rouxville triathlete Hele Niehaus, 33, has jumped aboard the caravan and will cycle 40km with the peloton towards Komani.
This is no ordinary woman, who jumps up and down at the start to try keep warm in her floral cycle top, her lips blue.
She started her own event in 2020, the Stronger Together triathlon, in Smithfield.
The local sporting movement raised more than R100,000 in 2024 and grew from 150 to 300 participants swimming, cycling and running various distances, the longest being a 2km swim in the Smithfield dam, a 90km cycle and a 21km run.
She says: “This ride is for an unbelievable cause. I like riding and training for something that has a purpose.
“Uncle Peter [Grandads cyclist Dr Peter John Berlyn, 73] did my triathlon last year and was my eldest racer.
“He finished the whole race and has been my inspiration since.
“The Stronger Together off-road triathlon started during Covid-19, when I could not race an Ironman.
“So one day, I decided I was going to do an Ironman all by myself, in Smithfield, and the next year I turned it into a race.
“It is still a small town triathlon. We do it for the love of people and the fun of training together and being stronger together.”
She often rides these mountain-framed Karoo vlakte alone, and commuters have come to recognise her — farmers even put bottles of water and a toasted zarm at their gates for her.
Her first inspiration was “tannie Poenkie”, a Pilates instructor here.
“She was murdered, it was a farm murder, on my birthday. She was in her 80s and was an amazing tannie.”
“When I did Stronger Together by myself I wrote her name on my arm, and thought ‘I am going to do it for her’. And that is how it started.
“All the different race categories are called Poenkie one, Poenkie two, Poenkie three and so on.
“It is unofficially called the Poenkie race. She is my biggest inspiration, she was my biggest supporter.”
We speak as I drive her back to work in Maletswai in time for a Teams meeting.
Grandads are feeling the call of home — two sleeps and then their own bed.
Today, Friday, we hit Komani, Saturday Old Thomas River, Sunday an exhilarating ride to Nahoon Reef parking lot (no time of arrival, but after midday).
Fourteen days of saddle, many adventures, amazing health.
Prof Colin Lazarus, their leader and ride starter is on the grandads’ mind.
He was having knee surgery on Friday after breaking his kneecap on day two.
Donate to Eyabantwana for the Children Trust, Nedbank, Beacon Bay, current account 1138181366, or give at GivenGain at www.givengain.com/campaign/eyabantwana-heritage-ride.
Follow @eyabantwana and @DailyDispatch on all social platforms.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos