Sixth suspect arrested for 2024 cash-in-transit robbery near East London

A sixth suspect has been arrested in Pretoria in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery that happened outside East London in 2024.
The Hawks’ East London serious organised crime investigation unit, together with the Pretoria tactical operations management section, arrested Nkoketseng Koketso Pule, 42, on Thursday.
Pule appeared briefly before the Pretoria West magistrate’s court on Friday.
Five other suspects, who are still in custody after they were arrested in August 2024, include Bongani Mbuyisa, 48, Sbusiso Mavuka, 44, Danielle Nefete, 46, Peter Mgunculu, 58, and Bulela Irvin Didishe, 43.
“It is alleged that on July 29 2024, at about 6am, the SBV armoured vehicle from East London en route to Stutterheim was ambushed on the N6 near Macleantown by several suspects in a fleet of vehicles,” Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“It is further alleged that during the incident, three guards were injured as the AV landed on its side during the attack.
“An SBV escort vehicle was also allegedly shot at and a backup was called to the scene.”
The suspects allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
They allegedly abandoned three vehicles from their fleet, which were later circulated and discovered to have been reported stolen in other provinces.
Explosives were also recovered on the scene.
“A few hours later the same day, information was received which led the team to Kom location in a homestead of Keiskammahoek,” Mhlakuvana said.
A gunfight ensued after the suspects opened fire on the police team, with five suspects fatally wounded.
“Cash in original money bags, three AK-47 riffles, a R1 rifle, four R5 rifles,17 magazines with a large number of live rounds of ammunition were recovered and seized in the household.”
Further investigations led the Hawks to Gauteng.
“Upon arrival, the team traced the suspect, who was positively linked with [the] robbery,” Mhlakuvana said.
“He was found in Pretoria and apprehended on the spot.”
Pule is due to appear in the Qonce magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Daily Dispatch
Sixth suspect arrested for 2024 cash-in-transit robbery near East London
A sixth suspect has been arrested in Pretoria in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery that happened outside East London in 2024.
The Hawks’ East London serious organised crime investigation unit, together with the Pretoria tactical operations management section, arrested Nkoketseng Koketso Pule, 42, on Thursday.
Pule appeared briefly before the Pretoria West magistrate’s court on Friday.
Five other suspects, who are still in custody after they were arrested in August 2024, include Bongani Mbuyisa, 48, Sbusiso Mavuka, 44, Danielle Nefete, 46, Peter Mgunculu, 58, and Bulela Irvin Didishe, 43.
“It is alleged that on July 29 2024, at about 6am, the SBV armoured vehicle from East London en route to Stutterheim was ambushed on the N6 near Macleantown by several suspects in a fleet of vehicles,” Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“It is further alleged that during the incident, three guards were injured as the AV landed on its side during the attack.
“An SBV escort vehicle was also allegedly shot at and a backup was called to the scene.”
The suspects allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
They allegedly abandoned three vehicles from their fleet, which were later circulated and discovered to have been reported stolen in other provinces.
Explosives were also recovered on the scene.
“A few hours later the same day, information was received which led the team to Kom location in a homestead of Keiskammahoek,” Mhlakuvana said.
A gunfight ensued after the suspects opened fire on the police team, with five suspects fatally wounded.
“Cash in original money bags, three AK-47 riffles, a R1 rifle, four R5 rifles,17 magazines with a large number of live rounds of ammunition were recovered and seized in the household.”
Further investigations led the Hawks to Gauteng.
“Upon arrival, the team traced the suspect, who was positively linked with [the] robbery,” Mhlakuvana said.
“He was found in Pretoria and apprehended on the spot.”
Pule is due to appear in the Qonce magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos