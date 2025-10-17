A suspect is due to appear in court on Friday in connection with a 2022 cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery that occurred in the Eastern Cape.
The 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday by a co-ordinated multidisciplinary team comprising the Mthatha Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit and the tactical response team.
He is believed to be linked to the October 31 2022 incident, in which an armoured vehicle belonging to G4S Security was targeted by robbers while collecting cash from businesses in the Elliotdale and Mqanduli areas.
“At about 2pm, while travelling along the R411 near Cezu Forest, the armoured truck was ambushed by a group of armed suspects driving a white Nissan NP300 bakkie,” Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“The suspects reportedly opened fire on the vehicle, forcing it to a standstill.
“The security guards were allegedly disarmed, robbed of their firearms and ordered to lie face down next to the road.
“The armoured vehicle was subsequently blown up using commercial explosives and the perpetrators fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.”
A search and seizure warrant was obtained, leading the team to the suspect’s homestead.
During the early hours of Thursday, an operation was executed by the police.
“At about 4.15am, the team conducted a search at the suspect’s residence in Upper Ngqwarha, Mqanduli, where he was apprehended,” Mhlakuvana said.
“The suspect was positively identified and arrested for his alleged involvement in the 2022 CIT robbery.”
He is expected to appear in the Mqanduli magistrate’s court on Friday to face charges of cash-in-transit robbery.
Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya reaffirmed the Hawks’ dedication to dismantling organised criminal syndicates and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes face the full might of the law.
Daily Dispatch
Suspect arrested over Eastern Cape cash-in-transit heist
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A suspect is due to appear in court on Friday in connection with a 2022 cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery that occurred in the Eastern Cape.
The 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday by a co-ordinated multidisciplinary team comprising the Mthatha Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit and the tactical response team.
He is believed to be linked to the October 31 2022 incident, in which an armoured vehicle belonging to G4S Security was targeted by robbers while collecting cash from businesses in the Elliotdale and Mqanduli areas.
“At about 2pm, while travelling along the R411 near Cezu Forest, the armoured truck was ambushed by a group of armed suspects driving a white Nissan NP300 bakkie,” Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“The suspects reportedly opened fire on the vehicle, forcing it to a standstill.
“The security guards were allegedly disarmed, robbed of their firearms and ordered to lie face down next to the road.
“The armoured vehicle was subsequently blown up using commercial explosives and the perpetrators fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.”
A search and seizure warrant was obtained, leading the team to the suspect’s homestead.
During the early hours of Thursday, an operation was executed by the police.
“At about 4.15am, the team conducted a search at the suspect’s residence in Upper Ngqwarha, Mqanduli, where he was apprehended,” Mhlakuvana said.
“The suspect was positively identified and arrested for his alleged involvement in the 2022 CIT robbery.”
He is expected to appear in the Mqanduli magistrate’s court on Friday to face charges of cash-in-transit robbery.
Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya reaffirmed the Hawks’ dedication to dismantling organised criminal syndicates and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes face the full might of the law.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos