We cross the Orange, heading for home on Sunday
Grandad's Army will ride to Nahoon Reef Café parking lot to round off 1,500km cycling odyssey
The army crossed the Orange River border into our home province and cheered: “Grandads!”
Two days. That’s all that’s left of this Grandad’s Army 14-day cycle odyssey.
We have lost some grandads, pushed through broken bones on our way to Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) on Thursday.
Our 114km route today from Smithfield is windy. But instead of ending in the town the Grandads must make distance — they have to cycle through town, do a U-turn and head back.
It’s all part of the 1,500km master plan meticulously designed by former Eastern Cape traffic engineer Rodney Offord.
The Grandads are escorted over the General Hertzog Bridge, which is a one-lane stop-and-go construction site.
The ballies on bikes, with their bus in front and a big taxi at the rear, shout: “Grandads!” as they cross the border.
Mac Richardson, 56, who hasn’t been home in three months, says: “I’m very glad to be in the Eastern Cape. Psychologically I think I can complete it now. I’m home-grown.
“I’m going to enjoy my own pillow and my own bed and soak up my own house for a while. I miss home.”
Our new Grandad, Randall Leendertz, 57, is a burst of fresh legs.
He belts out a song at the beginning of day 11 in Smithfield, the sheep call back “ba-a-a-a-h”
Dr Ziphozonke Mafika, 42, had only been cycling for 10 months before this 14-day escapade.
His socks are mismatched — one Liquorice Allsorts, the other dark blue.
He says: “I’m tapping into reserves; I think fatigue is setting in. The mind is really just focused on the end goal, which for us is really just to raise these needed funds for the benefit of the children.
“Sometimes you feel like the body is shutting down. But with everyone around here and the support that we’re getting, it makes it a little bit easier. But the reality is we are exhausted.
“This is day 11 on the bike, back-to-back. I think Randall’s going to bring some fresh energy. His attitude, his fresh legs, his approach in general to life.
“It’s a nice infusion of energy and fun. It’s been good in the last couple of days to have him here.”
It’s a freezing morning. Leendertz and Jimbo Armstrong, 72, wear white cotton gloves, nothing as sporty as the others in their proper cycle kit.
Armstrong said: “Do you know what we put on in the rain? Our dishwashing gloves. It’s nice and cheap.”
Leendertz chortles and responds: “I’m looking forward to today. This is my third Heritage Ride.
“There is one picture I always get, this will be my third. You know where you go over the Orange River? Over the bridge you go like this [he stretches his arms] — ‘Ah, the Eastern Cape’.”
We wish strength and recovery to our Prof Colin Lazarus who goes under for knee surgery on Friday after breaking his kneecap on day 2.
The Eyabantwana for the Children epic comes to a close on Sunday.
The Grandads and their support crew will ride to the Nahoon Reef Café parking lot in Nahoon.
Keep a watch on the arrival times, especially from 11am onwards, on our Instagram and Facebook pages.
Today’s padkos: egg and Bovril sandwiches, Swiss roll, energy bar, mini KitKat, a boiled potato, a banana, a pear and a naartjie.
Support the ride and the trust. Donate to Eyabantwana for the Children Trust, Nedbank, Beacon Bay, current account 1138181366 or give at Given Gain at www.givengain.com/campaign/eyabantwana-heritage-ride
Follow @eyabantwana and @DailyDispatch on all social platforms.
