Jimbo Armstrong, 72, has been “saving his strength” since day one for Hobbs Hill.
A winding, slanted beast just before Cathcart, a final battle on the second last day of the Eyabantwana Heritage Ride.
The Grandads Army left Komani on Saturday morning with a surprisingly early 10-minute start to their dawn devotions. They cycled their 30km backwards to ensure proper kilometres covered (117km today) and unstacked their bikes in routine, easy silence.
This is day 13, and the morning ritual is like meditation.
Jimbo gets excited at a tiny white sachet on the ground.“Oh! It’s salt! Who left their salt!”
They have all gotten these little pockets with their potatoes in their padkos, thanks to kitchen sergeant major Esme Stone and her gang of kitchen queens.
It is a beautiful, overcast Eastern Cape panorama.
Bursts of rain over the red-rocked koppies, the Grandads dodge some potholes, cows and goats crunch the yellow grass on the side of the road.
I have to avoid all the glass bottles discarded on the roadside when parking off to snap pics. Us Eastern Capers really love a Savanna, and gooing our trash!
Sies. I thought land was sacred here.
Grandads Army prepare for grand homecoming —they take a nap
Three Komani men joined the peloton.Rocco Nel, 53, Wayne Gilfillan, 60, and Jaco van Jaarsveld, 49.
Nel said,: “It’s been a jol. I take my hat off to these guys, to see their ages and how everyone gets along together for the cause.
“I’ve never done it, but really, I respect them for doing it. I was saying to my mates I don’t know if I would do this for 14 days in a row.”
A Queenstown Boys’ High School teacher, Gilfillan remembers old boy and cyclist Dr Zipho Mafika, 42, from his days on campus.“He was very well behaved,” he said.
The Grandads pootle along the N6 today. They overnight at Old Thomas River this evening, and finish their last 102km on Sunday aiming to arrive at 12.30pm, bringing a 14-day journey of over 1,500km across South Africa to an end.
The Eyabantwana Heritage Ride raises funds for children in need of life-saving surgical care at Frere and Cecilia Makiwane Hospitals in East London. Every rand helps a child get the treatment they deserve.
Come and clap them in at Nahoon Reef Café after noon tomorrow. If you’ve been with us since day one, if you’ve enjoyed these stories, back the ballies and help them finish strong.
The fundraising total sits at R83,802 — 41% of the R200,000 goal.
Oh, and Hobbs Hill?
Ask Jimbo about it yourself tomorrow.
Donate to Eyabantwana for the Children Trust, Nedbank, Beacon Bay, current account 1138181366, or give at www.givengain.com/campaign/eyabantwana-heritage-ride.Follow @eyabantwana and @DailyDispatch on all social platforms.
