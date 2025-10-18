Robber finally jailed after decade for deadly Eastern Cape tavern attack

Ten years after a deadly tavern robbery in Dimbaza, one of the attackers has finally been jailed.
Lonwabo Phillip, 31, was arrested in 2015 and released on bail.
He was rearrested on July 3 2025 after failing to appear for sentencing.
Phillip was part of a heavily armed gang that attacked Oom Fix Tavern in Dimbaza on the night of July 30 2015.
“They terrorised patrons and the tavern owner, robbing them of cash, bank cards, Sassa cards and cellphones,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
A shoot-out ensued and claimed the tavern owner's life.
The Hawks launched an investigation and arrested multiple suspects in August 2015.
They made several court appearances before being granted bail — four of the accused were released on R10,000 bail each and five were remanded in custody.
After completion of the Hawks' investigation, the accused were indicted to stand trial in the Bhisho high court.
During the trial, some of the accused violated their bail conditions, leading to the issuance of warrants of arrest and a separation of the trial order.
Siyanda Faku and Ayanda Ngabase absconded court proceedings.
Ngabase was rearrested and is remanded in custody pending further court processes.
However, Faku remains at large.
“Phillip failed to appear for his sentencing and a warrant was issued for his arrest,” Mhlakuvana said.
“On February 10 2025, seven of Phillip’s co-accused were convicted on various charges, including robbery with aggravating circumstances and fraud.
“They were sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment each.”
Phillip was eventually sentenced by the Bhisho high court this week.
He received 12 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances and six years for fraud.
The sentences will run concurrently.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya applauded the investigative team for their “unwavering commitment and skills throughout the prolonged investigation and court proceedings”.
Daily Dispatch
Robber finally jailed after decade for deadly Eastern Cape tavern attack
Image: 123RF
Daily Dispatch
